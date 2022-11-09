Give Now
STEVEN RAICHLEN'S PROJECT FIRE: The Mediterranean Grill

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 9, 2022 at 3:10 PM PST
Steven Raichlen with host of MY GREEK TABLE, Diane Kochilas.
Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with PBS Video App

Physicians have long extolled the virtues of the Mediterranean diet. On this episode, the healthy foods and vibrant flavors of the Mediterranean hit the grill when Steven grills Sicilian grilled artichokes and branzino stuffed with fennel stalks. Then there's Greek grilled lamb chops with ember roasted potatoes prepared by friend and host of MY GREEK TABLE, Diane Kochilas.

SICILIAN EMBER-GRILLED ARTICHOKES
FENNEL-GRILLED BRANZINO FRENCH RIVIERA STYLE
GREEK GRILLED LAMB CHOPS WITH SMASHED POTATOES
STEVEN RAICHLEN'S PROJECT FIRE: The Mediterranean Grill

About Season 4:

This season is jam-packed with new content, attractions, and recipes. For starters, Steven is working in a new location – the series’ first-ever urban setting – the mecca of Midwestern barbecue: St. Louis, Missouri. Featuring 13 half-hour episodes, this season is sure to inspire viewers to take their grilling game to the next level.

Watch On Your Schedule:

Episodes will be available on demand at the time of broadcast on PBS, the PBS Video App the PROJECT FIRE website.

Watch episodes from Seasons 1-4 on demand now.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
