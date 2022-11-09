Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with PBS Video App

Physicians have long extolled the virtues of the Mediterranean diet. On this episode, the healthy foods and vibrant flavors of the Mediterranean hit the grill when Steven grills Sicilian grilled artichokes and branzino stuffed with fennel stalks. Then there's Greek grilled lamb chops with ember roasted potatoes prepared by friend and host of MY GREEK TABLE, Diane Kochilas.

SICILIAN EMBER-GRILLED ARTICHOKES

FENNEL-GRILLED BRANZINO FRENCH RIVIERA STYLE

GREEK GRILLED LAMB CHOPS WITH SMASHED POTATOES

STEVEN RAICHLEN'S PROJECT FIRE: The Mediterranean Grill

About Season 4:

This season is jam-packed with new content, attractions, and recipes. For starters, Steven is working in a new location – the series’ first-ever urban setting – the mecca of Midwestern barbecue: St. Louis, Missouri. Featuring 13 half-hour episodes, this season is sure to inspire viewers to take their grilling game to the next level.

Steven Raichlen with host of MY GREEK TABLE, Diane Kochilas. / APT Steven Raichlen with host of MY GREEK TABLE, Diane Kochilas.

