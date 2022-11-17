Give Now
Repeat The Sounding Joy: A Concordia Christmas

By Jennifer Robinson
Published November 17, 2022 at 9:42 AM PST
Concordia University Irvine
/
Concordia University Irvine
Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at 9 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 24 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with PBS Video App

The vocal and instrumental musical ensembles of Concordia University Irvine and friends invite you to join us for a festive collection of music that repeats the sounding joy heard at the first Christmas. Songs include the Latvian folk song "The Christmas Season," "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel," "Alabanzas Al Rey," "Joy to the World," "Carol of the Bells," and many more.

Credits:

Produced by Concordia University Irvine and PBS SoCal

