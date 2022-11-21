Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with PBS Video App

“Finding Fellowship” captures how the seeds for potential reconciliation were planted in the same fields where slave masters once terrorized. This film shares how one community came together in the wake of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination and offers an example of how communities can lean on their shared heritage to progress.

Finding Fellowship

Presented by Maryland Public Television. Distributed by American Public Television.