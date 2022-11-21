Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Friday, Nov. 25 at 10 a.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App

Remember when the midterms were boring? Those were the days. As the dust settles on the most surprising US midterm elections in decades, "what" happened is becoming clearer. But "why" it happened is a harder question to answer. Guest: Tamara Keith, NPR White House Correspondent.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Demystifying the Midterms





Subscribe to the GZERO World Podcast on Spotify, Remember when the U.S. midterms were boring? As the dust settles on the most surprising US midterm elections in decades, ‘what’ happened is becoming clearer, but ‘why’ it happened is a harder question to answer. On the GZERO World podcast, Ian Bremmer tries to make sense of the outcome with NPR's White House correspondent, Tamara Keith. They break down the reasons for the election results that no one predicted and analyze the issues that led more voters to support Democrats. They discuss the power struggles in the GOP and look at the road ahead to 2024 for both parties.Subscribe to the GZERO World Podcast on Apple Podcasts Stitcher , or your preferred podcast platform, to receive new episodes as soon as they're published.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.

