AMERICA REFRAMED: Geographies of Kinship

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at 11 p.m. on KPBS 2

In this powerful tale about the rise of Korea’s global adoption program, four adult adoptees return to their country of birth and recover the personal histories that were erased when they were adopted. Raised in foreign families, each sets out on a journey to reconnect with their roots, mapping the geographies of kinship that bind them to a homeland they never knew. Along the way there are discoveries and dead ends, as well as mysteries that will never be unraveled.

Geographies of Kinship | I Didn't Even Know My Name

As the four adoptees search for a sense of self, belonging and purpose, they also come to question the policies and practices that led South Korea to become the largest “sending country” in the world - with 200,000 children adopted out to North America, Europe and Australia. Emboldened by their own experiences, the four courageously become advocates for birth family and adoptee rights, support for single mothers, and historical reckoning.

Geographies of Kinship | Abandoned, Adopted

Credits: by Deann Borshay Liem, New Day films/ Producer Charlotte Lagarde/ Mu Films

Geographies of Kinship | The "Babylift"