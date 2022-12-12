Premieres Jan. 1, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video app

Ring in the new year with Vienna Philharmonic’s annual concert from the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna. Guest conducted for the third time by Cleveland Orchestra Music Director Franz Welser-Möst, the program features many selections never before played at these traditional concerts including works by Josef Strauss, Joseph Hellmesberger Jr., Johann Strauss Jr. and more. PBS favorite Hugh Bonneville returns as host for a sixth year. The broadcast also features performances by Vienna Boys and Girls Choirs and the Vienna State Ballet with choreography by Ashley Page.

Musical Selections:



Franz von Suppè – Overture to “Isabella”*

Josef Strauss – “Pearls of Love” Waltz*

Josef Strauss – “Angelica-Polka francaise”*

Eduard Strauss – “Up and Away” Quick Polka*

Josef Strauss – “Blithe Spirits” Polka*

Josef Strauss – “For ever Quick Polka”

Josef Strauss – “Siskins” Waltz*

Joseph Hellmesberger Jr. – “Bells Polka and Gallop”*

Josef Strauss – “Allegro fantastique” orchestral fantasy*

Josef Strauss – “Watercolors” Waltz

Johann Strauss Jr. – “Bandits Gallop”

Johann Strauss Jr. – “The Beautiful Blue Danube” Waltz

Johann Strauss Sr. – “Radetzky March”

*First performance at a New Year’s Concert

Locations:



Augarten Palais, home of the Vienna Boys Choir

Theater in der Josefstadt

Lobmeyr Crystal, creators of the Musikverein and Met Opera’s iconic chandeliers

Melk Abbey, church, state rooms and library

The Garden Pavilion of Stift Melk of Melk Abbey

Hofcapella Imperial Chapel, where the Vienna Boys Choir has performed for 525 years

Prater Ateliers, the only remaining buildings from the Vienna 1873 World's Fair

Laxenburg Palace and Park

GREAT PERFORMANCES: From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2023 premieres Sunday, January 1 at 8 p.m. on KPBS and streams the following day at pbs.org/gperfn, video.kpbs.org and the PBS Video app.

Credits:

A production of Wiener Philharmoniker and ORF in association with The WNET Group. GREAT PERFORMANCES is produced by The WNET Group. For GREAT PERFORMANCES, John Walker is writer and producer, Bill Kabel is producer, Bill O’Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer.