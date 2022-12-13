CRAFT IN AMERICA: Home

Give Now
By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 13, 2022 at 4:30 PM PST
Charles Uniatowski. Courtesy of Wharton Esherick Museum
Wharton Esherick's studio.

Premieres Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video app

"Home” features Ojibwe artist Biskakone Greg Johnson, North House Folk School, ceramic artist Syd Carpenter, sculptor Wharton Esherick, architect Sim Van der Ryn & the Outlaw Builders, and curatorial consultant/educator Helen Drutt English.

The episode is part of the newest season of CRAFT IN AMERICA, the Peabody Award-winning documentary series discovering the beauty, significance and relevance of handmade objects and the artists who create them. The idea of “Home” has taken on heightened importance in recent years. CRAFT IN AMERICA’S new episode embraces its many meanings — from the physical structure, to the belongings we cherish, to the meals we share with family and friends.

North House Folk School timber framing class.

Episodes from the series are available on demand with the PBS Video App. Watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Biskakone Greg Johnson decorates a birch bark basket
Filmmaker Quotes:

“Through the artists and stories represented in this episode, ‘Home’ honors the significance of our surroundings, while also acknowledging the challenging histories that have shaped our ideas of it,” shares Carol Sauvion, executive director of CRAFT IN AMERICA.

Executive Producer Patricia Bischetti adds, “‘Home’ offers a nuanced exploration of the environments we make and the personal, historical, and creative influences that shape them.”

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
More News