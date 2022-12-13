Premieres Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video app

"Home” features Ojibwe artist Biskakone Greg Johnson, North House Folk School, ceramic artist Syd Carpenter, sculptor Wharton Esherick, architect Sim Van der Ryn & the Outlaw Builders, and curatorial consultant/educator Helen Drutt English.

CRAFT IN AMERICA: HOME Episode Expires: 10/31/27

The episode is part of the newest season of CRAFT IN AMERICA, the Peabody Award-winning documentary series discovering the beauty, significance and relevance of handmade objects and the artists who create them. The idea of “Home” has taken on heightened importance in recent years. CRAFT IN AMERICA’S new episode embraces its many meanings — from the physical structure, to the belongings we cherish, to the meals we share with family and friends.

Courtesy of Carol Sauvion / PBS North House Folk School timber framing class.

Watch On Your Schedule:

Courtesy of Denise Kang / PBS Biskakone Greg Johnson decorates a birch bark basket

Filmmaker Quotes:

“Through the artists and stories represented in this episode, ‘Home’ honors the significance of our surroundings, while also acknowledging the challenging histories that have shaped our ideas of it,” shares Carol Sauvion, executive director of CRAFT IN AMERICA.

Executive Producer Patricia Bischetti adds, “‘Home’ offers a nuanced exploration of the environments we make and the personal, historical, and creative influences that shape them.”

