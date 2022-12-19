Premieres Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video app

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 20-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Appraisal: 1976 Apple-I Operation Manual Mock-up for Apple-I

Kick off season 27 with fascinating Filoli finds from Woodside, California including a 1928 English sterling silver horse, a Pairpoint puffy owl lamp, ca. 1907, and a 1967 Ansaldo Poggi viola. Can you guess which treasure is up to $330,000?

Courtesy of Meredith Nierman for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022 / GBH News Arlie Sulka (right) appraises a Pairpoint puffy owl lamp, ca. 1907, in Woodside, Calif. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Filoli, Hour 1” premieres Monday, January 2 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Courtesy of Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022 / PBS Claire Givens (right) appraises a 1967 Ansaldo Poggi viola, in Woodside, Calif. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Filoli, Hour 1” premieres Monday, January 2 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

