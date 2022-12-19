Give Now
Coldplay: Live In São Paulo

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 19, 2022 at 4:20 PM PST
Coldplay performing at Allianz Parque, São Paulo, Brazil, on their Head Full of Dreams tour.
Coldplay performing at Allianz Parque, São Paulo, Brazil, on their Head Full of Dreams tour.

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

Filmed over two nights at Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil, the stadium-filling, GRAMMY® Award-winning, platinum-selling Coldplay are captured live during their A Head Full of Dreams tour. Featuring extensive visuals, including a one-of-a-kind laser show, confetti cannons and awe-inspiring pyrotechnics, the tour saw the band perform to over five million fans in stadiums and arenas across five continents.

Performances include “A Head Full of Dreams,” “Adventure of a Lifetime,” “Hymn for the Weekend,” “Up & Up” and “Everglow,” as well as hits from their earlier discography Ghost Stories, Mylo Xyloto and A Rush of Blood to the Head, including “Yellow,” “The Scientist,” “Paradise,” “Clocks,” “Charlie Brown,” “In My Place,” “Fix You” and “Viva La Vida.”

Coldplay: Live in São Paulo (Sneak Peek)

Watch On Your Schedule:

This concert is available to stream on demand with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
