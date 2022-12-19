Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

Filmed over two nights at Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil, the stadium-filling, GRAMMY® Award-winning, platinum-selling Coldplay are captured live during their A Head Full of Dreams tour. Featuring extensive visuals, including a one-of-a-kind laser show, confetti cannons and awe-inspiring pyrotechnics, the tour saw the band perform to over five million fans in stadiums and arenas across five continents.

Performances include “A Head Full of Dreams,” “Adventure of a Lifetime,” “Hymn for the Weekend,” “Up & Up” and “Everglow,” as well as hits from their earlier discography Ghost Stories, Mylo Xyloto and A Rush of Blood to the Head, including “Yellow,” “The Scientist,” “Paradise,” “Clocks,” “Charlie Brown,” “In My Place,” “Fix You” and “Viva La Vida.”

Coldplay: Live in São Paulo (Sneak Peek)

Watch On Your Schedule:

