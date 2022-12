PBS NEWSHOUR: Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy addresses Congress

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS NEWSHOUR website / YouTube

PBS NEWSHOUR will provide live coverage of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to a joint session of Congress. This coverage is expected to begin at approximately 4:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. ET) and anticipated to be at least 20 minutes in length.

