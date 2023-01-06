Give Now
COOK'S COUNTRY: Seafood Two Ways

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 6, 2023 at 12:45 PM PST
Christie Morrison (right) makes host Julia Collin Davison Salmon Piccata.
Steve Klise
/
APT
Christie Morrison (right) makes host Julia Collin Davison Salmon Piccata.

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. and Friday, Jan. 13 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / Watch now with KPBS Passport!

On this episode, Ashley Moore makes host Bridget Lancaster Seafood Fra Diavolo, and Toni Tipton-Martin shares the story behind the recipe’s name.

Seafood Fra Diavolo
Steve Klise
/
Elle Simone
Seafood Fra Diavolo
Tasting expert Jack Bishop explains when to splurge at the grocery store, and Morgan Bolling makes Roasted Garlic-Parmesan Bread from the Recipe Box.

Roasted Garlic-Parmesan Bread
Steve Klise
/
Ashley Moore
Roasted Garlic-Parmesan Bread

Christie Morrison makes host Julia Collin Davison Salmon Picatta.

Salmon Piccata
Steve Klise
/
Ashley Moore
Salmon Piccata

In Season 15 of COOK'S COUNTRY, co-hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with test cooks Bryan Roof, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, Lawman Johnson and Morgan Bolling, cook regional specialties from across the U.S. Baked into the recipe segments are stories from local restaurants and home cooks who have mastered their regional favorites.

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Episodes are available on demand for a limited time after each broadcast. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Distributed by American Public Television

TV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
More News