COOK'S COUNTRY: Seafood Two Ways

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. and Friday, Jan. 13 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / Watch now with KPBS Passport!

On this episode, Ashley Moore makes host Bridget Lancaster Seafood Fra Diavolo, and Toni Tipton-Martin shares the story behind the recipe’s name.

Steve Klise / Elle Simone Seafood Fra Diavolo

Tasting expert Jack Bishop explains when to splurge at the grocery store, and Morgan Bolling makes Roasted Garlic-Parmesan Bread from the Recipe Box.

Steve Klise / Ashley Moore Roasted Garlic-Parmesan Bread

Christie Morrison makes host Julia Collin Davison Salmon Picatta.

Steve Klise / Ashley Moore Salmon Piccata

In Season 15 of COOK'S COUNTRY, co-hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with test cooks Bryan Roof, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, Lawman Johnson and Morgan Bolling, cook regional specialties from across the U.S. Baked into the recipe segments are stories from local restaurants and home cooks who have mastered their regional favorites.

