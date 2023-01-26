Give Now
CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: The Pies of Yelapa

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 26, 2023 at 11:18 AM PST
American Public Television
/
APT
Chef Christopher Kimball and Chef Erika Bruce with their Yelapa Chocolate and Coconut Pies, as seen on CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TV, Season 6.

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Watch now with the PBS Video app

On this episode, Christopher Kimball takes a trip to Jalisco to explore beach-side pies.

Connie Miller / Courtesy of American Public Television
/
APT
Yelapa-Style Sweet Corn Pie
Back in the kitchen, Chris and Milk Street Cook Erica Bruce demonstrate three variations of these pies using a Hot Water Crust.

Connie Miller / American Public Television
/
APT
Yelapa-Style Chocolate Pie

From Yelapa-Style Sweet Corn Pie to Yelapa-Style Chocolate Pie and Coconut Macaroon Pie, this episode has a pie for everyone!

Connie Miller / American Public Television
/
APT
Coconut Macaroon Pie

Watch, Connect and Share Recipes:

This episode will be available on demand with the PBS Video App, the series website and on Facebook.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast.

AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN is on Facebook, Instagram, @TestKitchen on Twitter

Distributed by American Public Television.

