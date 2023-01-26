CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: The Pies of Yelapa
Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Watch now with the PBS Video app
On this episode, Christopher Kimball takes a trip to Jalisco to explore beach-side pies.
Back in the kitchen, Chris and Milk Street Cook Erica Bruce demonstrate three variations of these pies using a Hot Water Crust.
From Yelapa-Style Sweet Corn Pie to Yelapa-Style Chocolate Pie and Coconut Macaroon Pie, this episode has a pie for everyone!
