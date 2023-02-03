Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

PBS NEWSHOUR: President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 3, 2023 at 3:01 PM PST
Geoff Bennett and Amna Nawaz for PBS NewsHour
Mike Morgan/© Mike Morgan
/
MMP
PBS NEWSHOUR hosts Geoff Bennett and Amna Nawaz, Nov. 17, 2022, in Arlington VA.

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET) on KPBS TV / Watch the livestream below or on YouTube / KPBS will also offer NPR coverage on air and on KPBS.org

PBS NEWSHOUR will provide live coverage of President Biden’s State of the Union address. The live coverage will include the president’s speech, the Republican response, and analysis from the PBS NEWSHOUR team.

Related: Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to give GOP response to Biden’s State of the Union address

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address | PBS NewsHour Special Coverage

PBS NEWSHOUR on Facebook / Twitter

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News