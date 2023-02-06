Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Watch now with the PBS App

From the latest on the Washington D.C. debt ceiling crisis to Ukraine support fatigue to pondering war with China, Ian Bremmer sits down with Senator Romney from Utah, in his office to discuss an array of pressing issues, both foreign and domestic. And classified documents!

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: A Sit Down with Senator Mitt Romney

Listen: Utah Senator Mitt Romney speaks with Ian Bremmer about the biggest foreign policy challenges facing the US, as well as the latest in the Congressional debt ceiling drama. On the GZERO World podcast, Romney (who was mocked by Barack Obama in a 2012 presidential debate for saying that Russia was America’s top geopolitical threat) shares his views about the risk that Russia poses today and how to handle Ukraine's wish to join NATO. Romney voices his concern that the US should not provoke China, and doesn't think that the current or former Speaker of the House should be visiting Taiwan. He also weighs in on the "woke-ism" debate and explains why he thinks the US should ban TikTok.



GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television