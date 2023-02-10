CALL THE MIDWIFE: Season 12 (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, March 19 - May 7, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Watch the series early with KPBS Passport! PBS is offering an early 30-day release ahead of the broadcast of each episode for Season 12 (weekly release, not a binge), starting February 19!

CALL THE MIDWIFE: Early Access Starting February 19!

CALL THE MIDWIFE Season 12 begins in 1968, and the nuns and nurses from Nonnatus House return for more midwifery and family life. The midwives welcome a new nun, Sister Veronica, and tension in Poplar arises following the effects of Enoch Powell’s “Rivers of Blood” speech.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: Premieres Sunday, March 19, 2023 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - It is now 1968, and there are changes in the air. Enoch Powell’s infamous speech casts a long shadow over the borough. Nonnatus House welcomes a new nun to the team, Sister Veronica, who impresses everyone except for Nurse Crane.

Courtesy of BBC / Neal Street Productions /Olly Courtenay / PBS Hiral Varsani as Zoya Patel and Laura Main as Nurse Shelagh Turner and Rebecca Getherings as Sister Veronica

Episode 2: Premieres Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Sister Julienne is deeply concerned by an angry red rash on a patient’s breast and a referral is quickly made to St Cuthbert’s. A surprise pregnancy for one of Dr. Turner's patients leads him to start a campaign to encourage men to use contraception.

Courtesy of BBC / Neal Street Productions /Olly Courtenay / PBS Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne and Stephen McGann as Dr. Patrick Turner and Lydia Larson as Lillian Reynolds

Episode 3: Premieres Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - As she sets about helping a mother whose newborn baby is suffering from a clotting disorder, Nancy is harboring a secret of her own. Sister Veronica meets a newlywed on her rounds, and the case shocks the women of Nonnatus house.

Courtesy of BBC / Neal Street Productions /Olly Courtenay / PBS Helen George as Nurse Trixie Franklin and Olly Rix as Matthew Aldwych

Episode 4: Premieres Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Nurse Crane is shocked when her fitness comes into question during a ventouse training course. Trixie cares for a Hindu mother and her newborn twins, but it’s not long before an emergency gastroenteritis outbreak is declared at the maternity home.

Courtesy of BBC / Neal Street Productions /Olly Courtenay / PBS SAs, Manish Ghandi as Ramesh Khatri, Max Macmillan as Timothy Turner and Stephen McGann as Dr. Patrick Turner

Episode 5: Premieres Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Nancy oversees a child born out of wedlock, but things take a very unexpected and shocking turn. Dr. Turner and Sister Veronica discuss a new contraception procedure: the Vasectomy. The Board of Health delivers some unwelcome news to Sister Julienne.

Episode 6: Premieres Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - One of the boys of Buckle’s paper shop becomes unwell. Sister Veronica spearheads a new council initiative to monitor the health of working children in the borough. Trixie is thrown into a challenging case involving an underage mother.

Episode 7: Premieres Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Preparations for Trixie and Matthew’s wedding are underway as a joyous occasion that brings the community together. Nancy visits a homeless family, and it is not long before their plight is brought to the attention of Nonnatus house.

Episode 8: Premieres Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - As Trixie and Matthew’s wedding officially begins, a series of small and great disasters threaten to impede the day. A horrific car crash turns into a race against time. Sister Julienne hatches a plan to save Nonnatus House once and for all.

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.