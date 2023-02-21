Give Now
KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Gravity Hill, UFO in Lemon Grove, Haven’s Caves

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 21, 2023 at 2:16 PM PST
Host Ken Kramer visits the Kensington Caves, a network of tunnels and rooms beneath a house on the rim of an urban canyon in San Diego.
Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Monday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Watch now with the PBS App

Some amazing and just plain odd things "About San Diego!" We visit "Gravity Hill" in Spring Valley: remember the day the sun went dark, and the night a UFO came to Lemon Grove. We go into Haven's Caves in Kensington, see how the flood of 1916 affected Oceanside, look at rare film of a historic storm that hit Mission Beach, and much more!

About San Diego: The Mystery Of The Lemon Grove UFO
About San Diego: The Kensington and Alvarado Caves

Ken Kramer reveals hidden mysteries about San Diego! Visit Ken on Facebook

Watch On Your Schedule:

All episodes from the series are on demand.

With the PBS App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
