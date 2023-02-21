KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Gravity Hill, UFO in Lemon Grove, Haven’s Caves

Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Monday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Watch now with the PBS App

Some amazing and just plain odd things "About San Diego!" We visit "Gravity Hill" in Spring Valley: remember the day the sun went dark, and the night a UFO came to Lemon Grove. We go into Haven's Caves in Kensington, see how the flood of 1916 affected Oceanside, look at rare film of a historic storm that hit Mission Beach, and much more!

About San Diego: The Mystery Of The Lemon Grove UFO

About San Diego: The Kensington and Alvarado Caves

Ken Kramer reveals hidden mysteries about San Diego! Visit Ken on Facebook

