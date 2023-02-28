Premieres Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

There are few historical figures whose life and work speak to the current moment more than Ida B. Wells, the 19th-century crusading investigative journalist, civil rights leader, and passionate suffragist. In the wake of her recent posthumous Pulitzer Prize citation, Chicago street naming, and the release of a revealing new biography by her great-granddaughter Michelle Duster, the hour-long documentary "Ida B. Wells: American Stories" tells her story as never before.

