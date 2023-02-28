Give Now
Ida B. Wells: American Stories

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 28, 2023 at 4:41 PM PST
Activist and journalist Ida B. Wells pictured in 1893.
American Public Television
/
APT
Activist and journalist Ida B. Wells pictured in 1893.

Premieres Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

There are few historical figures whose life and work speak to the current moment more than Ida B. Wells, the 19th-century crusading investigative journalist, civil rights leader, and passionate suffragist. In the wake of her recent posthumous Pulitzer Prize citation, Chicago street naming, and the release of a revealing new biography by her great-granddaughter Michelle Duster, the hour-long documentary "Ida B. Wells: American Stories" tells her story as never before.

Ida B. Wells: American Stories
Watch On Your Schedule:

The film is available on demand for a limited time with the PBS App, you can watch your favorite programs. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Ida B. Wells with her son Charles in 1896.
1 of 6
Ida B. Wells with her son Charles in 1896.
University of Chicago Photographic Archive, apf1-08623, Hanna Holborn Gray Special Collections Research Center, University of Chicago Library
Ida B. Wells with her two daughters. From the left: Ida, Jr., and Alfreda.
2 of 6
Ida B. Wells with her two daughters. From the left: Ida, Jr., and Alfreda.
University of Chicago Photographic Archive, apf1-08626, Hanna Holborn Gray Special Collections Research Center, University of Chicago Library
Activist and journalist Ida B. Wells pictured in 1893.
3 of 6
Activist and journalist Ida B. Wells pictured in 1893.
American Public Television
Activist and journalist Ida B. Wells
4 of 6
Activist and journalist Ida B. Wells
American Public Television
Ida B. Wells with her sisters Annie and Lily in 1920.
5 of 6
Ida B. Wells with her sisters Annie and Lily in 1920.
University of Chicago Photographic Archive, apf1-08633, Hanna Holborn Gray Special Collections Research Center, University of Chicago Library
Ida B. Wells, pictured in 1920.
6 of 6
Ida B. Wells, pictured in 1920.
University of Chicago Photographic Archive, apf1-08648, Hanna Holborn Gray Special Collections Research Center, University of Chicago Library

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
