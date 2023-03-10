Premieres Monday, March 13, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

In a powerful solo performance, Academy Award nominee David Strathairn (“Nomadland,” “Good Night, and Good Luck,” “Lincoln”) tells the true story of reluctant World War II hero and Holocaust witness Jan Karski with Strathairn also portraying over 30 other characters in GREAT PERFORMANCES “Remember This.”

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Remember This: Preview

After surviving the devastation of the Blitzkrieg, Karski swears allegiance to the Polish Underground and risks his life to carry the first eyewitness reports of the Holocaust to the Western world, and ultimately, the Oval Office.

The Invasion of Poland

Escaping a Gestapo prison, bearing witness to the despair of the Warsaw ghetto and confronted by the barbaric inhumanity of a death camp, Karski endures mental anguish and physical torture to stand tall and speak the truth. At times addressing the audience directly, Strathairn powerfully communicates this story of moral courage and individual responsibility that has become even more urgent for today’s world.

A Plea to Churchill and Roosevelt During the Holocaust

Presented in stark black and white, the intimate film utilizes a minimal set that transforms into many locations through the use of dramatic lighting effects. Produced by Eva Anisko and directed by Jeff Hutchens and Derek Goldman, the film is based on the play “Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski” by Clark Young and Derek Goldman that was originally produced by the Laboratory for Global Performance & Politics at Georgetown University.

The film was shot on in July 2020 at a Brooklyn soundstage at the height of the pandemic and was completed in 2022. Earlier this year, the film was released by Abramorama in collaboration with GREAT PERFORMANCES, in a limited theatrical run to critical acclaim.

Behind the Scenes of "Remember This"

Immediately following the broadcast, The WNET Group’s reporting initiative, Exploring Hate, looks behind the scenes of “Remember This” with a companion film, “Remembering Jan Karski.” The piece features interviews with actor David Strathairn and the film’s creative team, along with those who knew Karski personally including Holocaust scholar Michael Berenbaum, Ambassador Stuart E. Eizenstat, and former President of Georgetown University, Father Leo O’Donovan. “Remembering Jan Karski” provides insight into the real-life hero’s character and legacy and while reflecting on what what his story can teach us about the issues we face today.

The Legacy of Jan Karski

Watch On Your Schedule:

GREAT PERFORMANCES is available for streaming concurrent with broadcast on PBS.org and the PBS App, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

Credits:

A Sobremesa Media production in association with Remember This Karski Productions LLC and the Laboratory for Global Performance and Politics. Executive producers are Eva Anisko and Michael Anisko. Produced by Eva Anisko. Written by Clark Young and Derek Goldman. Directed by Jeff Hutchens and Derek Goldman. “Remembering Jan Karski” is produced by Andy Schulman; Judy Greenspan is Director of Multiplatform Initiatives and Eugenia Harvey is executive producer. For GREAT PERFORMANCES, Bill O’Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer.