MARIE ANTOINETTE (New Series Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, March 19 - May 7, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Marie Antoinette (Emilia Schüle, “Berlin Dance School”) is just a teenager when she leaves Austria to marry the dauphin of France (Louis Cunningham, BRIDGERTON). With pressure to continue the Bourbon line and secure the Franco-Austrian alliance, she must follow the complex rules of the French court while attempting to charm her reluctant king-to-be, Louis XVI.

MARIE ANTOINETTE: Preview

Transforming into the Queen of Style and a true fashion icon, Marie Antoinette tries to recreate Versailles in her image: free, independent, and feminist. But defamatory pamphlets and persistent rumors about her private life undermine her status, and her opponents within the Royal Family will do everything they can to bring her down.

Courtesy of © Caroline Dubois - Capa Drama / Banijay Studios France / Les Gens / Canal+ / Photo numérique Emilia Schüle (Marie Antoinette)

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “The Slap” premieres Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Marie Antoinette is just a teenager when she?s forced to leave Austria to marry the Dauphin. But she?s as unprepared as her awkward teenage husband. How will this free spirit react to Versailles with its ridiculous rules of etiquette?

Courtesy of © Caroline Dubois - Capa Drama / Banijay Studios France / Les Gens / Canal+ / Photo numérique Louis Cunningham (Louis), Emilia Schüle (Marie Antoinette)

Episode 2: “Rival Queens” premieres Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - When Louis refuses to share his bed with her, Marie Antoinette realizes that producing an heir will not be straightforward. She turns to Madame du Barry for support. But the favorite begins to see the dauphine as a rival for the king?s affections. There can?t be two queens at Versailles, and du Barry isn?t about to disappear.

Courtesy of © Caroline Dubois - Capa Drama / Banijay Studios France / Les Gens / Canal+ / Photo numérique Gaia Weiss (Madame Du Barry), James Purefoy (Le Roi, The King)

Episode 3: “Pick a Princess” premieres Sunday, April 2 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - The Royal Family goes on holiday at Fontainebleau. Marie Antoinette discovers du Barry's plan to welcome Provence's betrothed. Antoinette's escalating hostilities with du Barry threaten her relationship with the King.

Courtesy of © Caroline Dubois - Capa Drama / Banijay Studios France / Les Gens / Canal+ / Photo numérique James Purefoy (Le Roi, The King), Gaia Weiss (Madame Du Barry)

Episode 4: “Queen of France” premieres Sunday, April 9 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Marie Antoinette and Louis are about to make their first official visit to Paris. But the King becomes seriously ill and succession becomes a reality. Du Barry knows that she needs to protect herself from the future Queen of France.

Courtesy of © Caroline Dubois - Capa Drama / Banijay Studios France / Les Gens / Canal+ / Photo numérique Louis Cunningham (Louis), Emilia Schüle (Marie Antoinette), James Purefoy (Le Roi, The King)

Episode 5: “Rebel Queen” premieres Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Louis may now be King, but Marie Antoinette is determined to launch her reign as the Queen of France. First steps--organize a glittering Inauguration Ball and convince Louis to choose her pro-Austrian candidate as his new Prime Minister.

Courtesy of © Caroline Dubois - Capa Drama / Banijay Studios France / Les Gens / Canal+ / Photo numérique Jasmine Blackborow (Lamballe), Jack Archer (Provence), Roxane Duran (Josephine)

Episode 6: “Deus Ex Machina” premieres Sunday, April 23 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Surprisingly, the person who comes to Versailles to save the royal marriage is Marie Antoinette's brother, Joseph, who realizes he will have his work cut out if he's going to unite the couple and save the Franco-Austrian alliance.

Courtesy of © Caroline Dubois - Capa Drama / Banijay Studios France / Les Gens / Canal+ / Photo numérique Jonas Bloquet (Joseph), Emilia Schüle (Marie Antoinette)

Episode 7: “The Ostrich” premieres Sunday, April 30 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Marie Antoinette is pregnant at last! But her reputation is attacked when pornographic pamphlets challenging the legitimacy of her unborn child appear at Versailles. Louis demands a full-blown investigation to nail the seditious traitors.

Courtesy of © Caroline Dubois - Capa Drama / Banijay Studios France / Les Gens / Canal+ / Photo numérique Liah O’Prey (Yolande)

Episode 8: “Queen of Hearts” premieres Sunday, May 7 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Louis becomes increasingly confident as he throws himself into supporting the American War of Independence. Marie Antoinette embraces life at the Petit Trianon where she becomes enamored by a familiar face - Count Axel von Fersen.

Courtesy of © Caroline Dubois - Capa Drama / Banijay Studios France / Les Gens / Canal+ / Photo numérique Jack Archer (Provence), Yoli Fuller (Saint-Georges)

Watch On Your Schedule:

MARIE ANTOINETTE premieres Sunday, March 19 on PBS, and will be available to stream on all station-branded PBS platforms including PBS.org, the PBS App, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

A Fresh, Feminist Take on Marie Antoinette

Credits:

Created and written by Deborah Davis (“The Favourite”) and directed by Pete Travis (episodes 1-4) and Geoffrey Enthoven (episodes 5-8). The series is a CANAL+ Creation Originale in association with CAPA Drama, Banijay Studios France and Les Gens. Executive produced by Claude Chelli, Stéphanie Chartreux, Margaux Balsan and Deborah Davis. Banijay Rights handles international distribution for MARIE ANTOINETTE and secured the agreement with PBS Distribution for the series.