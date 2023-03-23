Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Watch now with the PBS App

In late 2017, "Masterpiece," a painting by the late pop art master Roy Lichtenstein, sold for $165 million in a private sale. The sale was a far cry from the early 1950s when the young artist struggled to find acceptance as a painter in Cleveland.

Bill Ray / APT Roy Lichtenstein at Castelli Gallery, 1961

Roy’s wife, Isabel, was the family’s breadwinner and a prominent interior decorator. She developed a clientele of upper-middle-class Clevelanders who appreciated her taste for what is now known as mid-century modern design. Isabel was a female entrepreneur at a time when many women were homemakers.

Carol Salus / APT Roy Lichtenstein with sons David and Mitchell in Cleveland, 1957

While Roy Lichtenstein's impact on the art world is well documented, the story of his pre-pop days in Cleveland and the woman who supported him as he developed his signature style is largely unknown. "Isabel and Roy" half-hour documentary that traces that tale.

Isabel and Roy

Mike Tow / APT Isabel in Haviland, Ohio,1930s

The Roy Lichtenstein Foundation Archives / APT Roy Lichtenstein sitting in his studio, 1950s

