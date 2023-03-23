Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

Isabel and Roy

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 23, 2023 at 9:42 AM PDT
Isabel and Roy, 1950
Stanley Twardowicz
/
APT
Isabel and Roy, 1950

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Watch now with the PBS App

In late 2017, "Masterpiece," a painting by the late pop art master Roy Lichtenstein, sold for $165 million in a private sale. The sale was a far cry from the early 1950s when the young artist struggled to find acceptance as a painter in Cleveland.

Roy Lichtenstein at Castelli Gallery, 1961
Bill Ray
/
APT
Roy Lichtenstein at Castelli Gallery, 1961
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Roy’s wife, Isabel, was the family’s breadwinner and a prominent interior decorator. She developed a clientele of upper-middle-class Clevelanders who appreciated her taste for what is now known as mid-century modern design. Isabel was a female entrepreneur at a time when many women were homemakers.

Roy Lichtenstein with sons David and Mitchell in Cleveland, 1957
Carol Salus
/
APT
Roy Lichtenstein with sons David and Mitchell in Cleveland, 1957

While Roy Lichtenstein's impact on the art world is well documented, the story of his pre-pop days in Cleveland and the woman who supported him as he developed his signature style is largely unknown. "Isabel and Roy" half-hour documentary that traces that tale.

Isabel and Roy

Watch On Your Schedule:

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

With the PBS App, you can watch your favorite programs. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Isabel in Haviland, Ohio,1930s
Mike Tow
/
APT
Isabel in Haviland, Ohio,1930s
Roy Lichtenstein sitting in his studio, 1950s
The Roy Lichtenstein Foundation Archives
/
APT
Roy Lichtenstein sitting in his studio, 1950s

Presented by WVIZ. Distributed by American Public Television.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News