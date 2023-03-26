SDSU Aztecs advance to the Final Four after defeating Creighton

The San Diego State Aztecs defeated Creighton Bluejays, 57-56, in the NCAA men's

basketball tournament to earn the Aztecs their first trip to the Final Four.

The game was a rematch of the Aztecs' 72-69 overtime loss to Creighton in a first-round game of the 2022 NCAA tournament.

"We're more veterans now than we were back then, so we just are trying our best to learn from that and learn from that situation," San Diego State senior forward Keshad Johnson said before Saturday's game.

Johnson is among six Aztecs who combined for 40 points against the Bluejays who remain with the team.

The Aztecs (30-6) advanced to their first Elite Eight with a 71-64 victory over Alabama, the tournament's overall top seed, Friday. Creighton (24- 12) advanced to its second Elite 8 and first since 1941 — when the tournament consisted of eight teams — with an 86-75 victory over 15th-seeded Princeton Friday.

San Diego State is also the first team from the Mountain West Conference to reach the Elite Eight — and now the Final Four. The conference began operations in 1999 and its first basketball season was 1999-2000.

SDSU will advance to the Final Four in Houston Saturday, facing Florida Atlantic.

