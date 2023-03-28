Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

THE CAVERNS SESSIONS: Asleep at the Wheel

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published March 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM PDT
Located in Grundy County, Tennessee, The Caverns is a world-renowned destination for live music in beautiful natural settings above and below ground.
DV Photo Video
/
DV Photo Video
Located in Grundy County, Tennessee, The Caverns is a world-renowned destination for live music in beautiful natural settings above and below ground.

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 9 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Monday, April 3 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Watch now with KPBS Passport!

No band in American roots music is of greater legendary status than Asleep at The Wheel. Celebrating 50 years of the finest in western swing and country and downhome boogie, Ray Benson brings his Golden Anniversary tour to the Caverns. This gifted, one-of-a-kind band has kept the music of Bob Wills alive and jumping with a line-up of road-tested veterans and blazing young hot shots.

THE CAVERNS SESSIONS: Asleep at the Wheel
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

ABOUT THE CAVERNS

Located in Grundy County, Tennessee, The Caverns is a world-renowned destination for live music in beautiful natural settings above and below ground, home of the PBS television series THE CAVERNS SESSIONS (formerly BLUEGRASS UNDERGROUND), and a magical cave system for different skill levels of exploration. Inside The Caverns subterranean music venue, guests revel in the prehistoric natural acoustics and otherworldly beauty. Live music inside a cave, it’s a bucket list experience that keeps fans coming back to The Caverns time and again for “The Greatest Show Under Earth.”

Asleep At The Wheel Performs 'Route 22'

Watch On Your Schedule:

This show is now available on demand with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Join The Conversation:

Asleep at the Wheel is on Facebook / Instagram
The Caverns Sessions on Facebook / Instagram

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News