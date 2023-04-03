Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, April 9 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / Watch now with KPBS Passport!

The story of Christ’s death has dominated western culture for the past 2000 years as recounted by the gospels but, equally, as depicted by the most important artists in history. Displaying some of the greatest artworks ever produced and using the words of the gospels, these specials highlight works from artists such as Caravaggio, Michelangelo, Leonardo, El Greco, Rembrandt, and many more.

Shot on location in Jerusalem, the United States and throughout Europe, "Easter In Art" explores the different ways these artists have depicted the Easter story throughout the ages.

WORKS FEATURED INCLUDE:



"Christ Mocked" by Hieronymus Bosch

"The Supper at Emmaus" by Caravaggio

"The Sacrament of the Last Supper" by Salvador Dalí

"The Mourning of Christ" by Giotto

"The Last Supper" by Leonardo da Vinci

"Pietà" by Michelangelo

"The Mond Crucifixion" by Raphael

"Descent from the Cross" by Rembrandt

"Crown of Thorns" by Peter Paul Rubens

"Noli me Tangere" by Titian

"Christ After the Flagellation Contemplated by the Christian Soul" by Diego Velázquez



Credits: Phil Grabsky. Produced and distributed by Seventh Art Productions.