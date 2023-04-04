Give Now
GREAT PERFORMANCES: NOW HEAR THIS: Piazzola's History with Tango

By Jennifer Robinson
Published April 4, 2023 at 4:59 PM PDT
Matthew Aslanian
/
PBS
Legendary guitarist Manuel Barrueco plays Albéniz in the Royal Alcazar of Seville, in GREAT PERFORMANCES: NOW HEAR THIS "Albéniz: Portraits of Spain."

Premieres Friday, April 7, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream with the PBS App + Encore Sunday, April 9 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2

Tango to Buenos Aires, Argentina, with host Scott Yoo, flutist Alice Dade, and tango musician and historian Ignacio Varchausky to explore the impact of composer Astor Piazzolla’s work on tango and beyond.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: NOW HEAR THIS "Piazzolla's History with Tango" Preview
With a special look at Piazzolla’s “History of Tango” in four movements (often played on violin, but written for the guitar and flute), Yoo and Dade trace the evolution of the genre from backroom dance halls and working-class neighborhoods of Buenos Aires around the turn of the 20th century to the popular music and dance it is today.

©2023 Arcos Film + Music
/
PBS
Flutist Alice Dade on GREAT PERFORMANCES: NOW HEAR THIS "Piazzolla's History with Tango."

Experiencing performances by local artists on the guitar, violin, flute and bandoneon (an Argentine button accordion), Yoo and Dade even receive a tango dance lesson of their own and sample the food and culture of today’s Buenos Aires.

The WNET Group 
/
PBS
Andy Akiho performing on the steel drum with others as part of GREAT PERFORMANCES: NOW HEAR THIS "Andy Akiho Found (his) Sound"

Watch On Your Schedule:

©2023 Arcos Film + Music
/
PBS
Tango dancers as part of GREAT PERFORMANCES: NOW HEAR THIS "Piazzolla's History with Tango."

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
