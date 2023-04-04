TOM JONES On MASTERPIECE (New Series Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, April 30 – May 21, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with the PBS App

The entire season will be available to stream on the night of broadcast premiere, starting April 30 with KPBS Passport!

One of the greatest novels in the English language comes to MASTERPIECE in a four-part adaptation of Henry Fielding’s Tom Jones, giving a new twist to the tale of a young man’s love for a wealthy heiress. Solly McLeod stars as Tom, with Sophie Wilde as Sophia, the heroine and Hannah Waddingham as the iconic temptress Lady Bellaston. Joining the cast are James Fleet, Shirley Henderson, Alun Armstrong, Pearl Mackie, and a torrent of other talent, bringing mid-18th-century England to life in all its passion and prejudice, luxury and loose morals.

TOM JONES: Preview

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: Premieres Sunday, April 30 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Tom and Sophia hit it off, despite their wildly contrasting backgrounds. Molly complicates the picture for Tom and Blifil for Sophia.

Episode 2: Premieres Sunday, May 7 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Tom is banished by Allworthy. Meanwhile, Sophia flees her impending marriage to Blifil. Adventures ensue, including fateful encounters at two inns.

Episode 3: Premieres Sunday, May 14 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Tom is lured to a masquerade by an insatiable paramour; complications develop. Blifil and a loathsome lord try to compromise Sophia.

Episode 4: Premieres Sunday, May 21 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Tom’s letter to Lady Bellaston threatens to sink his prospects with Sophia. A swordfight puts him in even deeper trouble. A secret emerges.

Watch On Your Schedule:

Credits:

Written by Gwyneth Hughes, directed by Georgia Parris and produced by Benjamin Greenacre. The executive producers are James Gandhi, Gwyneth Hughes, Damien Timmer and Helen Ziegler for Mammoth Screen, Susanne Simpson and Rebecca Eaton for MASTERPIECE, and Polly Hill for ITV. A co-production between Mammoth Screen and MASTERPIECE. Global distribution for the series is being handled by ITV Studios. North American distribution is with PBS Distribution.