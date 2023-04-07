Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

NATURE: The Hummingbird Effect

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 7, 2023 at 4:41 PM PDT
Female Green-crowned Brilliant hummingbird. San Ramon, Costa Rica.
Courtesy of © Filipe DeAndrade
/
PBS
Female Green-crowned Brilliant hummingbird. San Ramon, Costa Rica.

Premieres Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Costa Rica’s motto is Pura Vida - Pure Life - and this deceptively small country is bursting with some of the most spectacular wildlife and pristine ecosystems in the world. All this diversity thrives, in part, thanks to one surprising little creature: hummingbirds. Venture across Costa Rica’s wild and rugged landscapes, from volcanic peaks to coastal jungle to misty cloud forests, and discover the nation’s dazzling diversity of hummingbirds. There are more than 50 species of hummingbirds here, and they play an outsize role in maintaining some of the richest and wildest environments on Earth.

NATURE: Preview of The Hummingbird Effect
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Crowned Woodnymph. San Ramon, Costa Rica.
1 of 8
Crowned Woodnymph. San Ramon, Costa Rica.
Courtesy of © Filipe DeAndrade
Coppery-headed Emerald hummingbird mid-flight. San Ramon, Costa Rica.
2 of 8
Coppery-headed Emerald hummingbird mid-flight. San Ramon, Costa Rica.
Courtesy of © Filipe DeAndrade
Talamanca hummingbird. Tres de Junio, Costa Rica.
3 of 8
Talamanca hummingbird. Tres de Junio, Costa Rica.
Courtesy of © Filipe DeAndrade
Male Snowcap hummingbird perched. El Copal Reserve, Costa Rica.
4 of 8
Male Snowcap hummingbird perched. El Copal Reserve, Costa Rica.
Courtesy of © Filipe DeAndrade
Two Fiery-throated hummingbirds feeding on flower. Tres de Junio, Costa Rica.
5 of 8
Two Fiery-throated hummingbirds feeding on flower. Tres de Junio, Costa Rica.
Courtesy of © Filipe DeAndrade
Rufous-tailed hummingbird. San Ramon, Costa Rica.
6 of 8
Rufous-tailed hummingbird. San Ramon, Costa Rica.
Courtesy of © Filipe DeAndrade
Fiery-throated hummingbird. Tres de Junio, Costa Rica.
7 of 8
Fiery-throated hummingbird. Tres de Junio, Costa Rica.
Courtesy of © Filipe DeAndrade
Female Green-crowned Brilliant hummingbird. San Ramon, Costa Rica.
8 of 8
Female Green-crowned Brilliant hummingbird. San Ramon, Costa Rica.
Courtesy of © Filipe DeAndrade

Featured Hummingbirds:

  • Black-crested Coquette
  • White-tipped Sicklebill
  • Crowned Woodnymph
  • Long-billed Hermit
  • Fiery-throated hummingbird
  • Volcano hummingbird
  • Coppery-headed Emerald
  • Blue-throated Goldentail
  • Snowcap hummingbird
  • White-necked Jacobin
  • Mangrove hummingbird
Meet the Rare Volcano Hummingbird

Buzzworthy Moments:

  • During mating season, Long-billed Hermit males gather in groups for a talent contest called a “lek.” From a perch, one male begins a courtship ritual that starts with a series of chirps. Other males join in and soon a chorus fills the forest. A whole song is squeezed into one chirp.
  • No bigger than a human thumb, the Volcano hummingbird only exists in the Talamanca Mountains. But their appetite is anything but small, as they must replenish 12,000 calories a day from the tiny mountain flowers that suit their miniature bill.
  • Male, White-necked Jacobins are aggressive and territorial around any food source. Their metallic blue tuxedos and flared white skirts distinguish them from females, who typically shed their vivid colors for a more muted palette when they get older. But one out of every five females keeps their “male” costume, holding onto their bright blue coloring. This “deceptive coloration” lets her slip through the crowd of rowdy males unnoticed.
Long-Billed Hermit’s Mating Dance
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Noteworthy Facts:

  • There are more than 50 species of hummingbirds in Costa Rica, making them key architects of every possible environment in the country.
  • Hummingbirds are driven by nectar, and their specialized bodies are built for harvesting this sugary fuel from flowers.
  • A unique rotator cuff and wing design allows hummingbirds to flap their wings in a figure eight pattern, making them the only birds in the world that can fly backwards.
How Female Hummingbirds Avoid Harassment

Watch On Your Schedule:

NATURE is available for streaming concurrent with broadcast on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS App, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

Credits:

A production of Coneflowers Productions and The WNET Group in co-production with Terra Mater Studios. The documentary is produced by Ann Johnson Prum, Doug Shultz and Filipe DeAndrade. Written by Doug Shultz and edited by Jim Isler. Narrated by Harry Shum Jr. NATURE is a production of The WNET Group. Fred Kaufman is executive producer. Bill Murphy is series producer and Janet Hess is series editor.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News