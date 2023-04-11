THEATRE CORNER: Thomas Hobson and Marcus Henderson

Premieres Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with the PBS App + Encores Saturday, April 15 at 4:30 p.m. on KPBS TV and Monday, April 17 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

One started his career as a child actor, the other came to acting by way of football; both sharpened their skills at Yale University. As working actors, Thomas Hobson (THAT GIRL LAY LAY, "Ghosts of the Ozarks") and Marcus Henderson (TACOMA FD, "Get Out," SNOWFALL) talk about their journeys in television and film and how working on successful tv shows and films has shaped their careers and made an impact in their lives while influencing fans from every corner.

NWB Imaging / NWB Imaging THEATRE CORNER host michael taylor interviews Marcus Henderson.

About the Series:

THEATRE CORNER is an interview series dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion in the theater scene, both on the stage, behind the curtain, and in the seats. Host and producer michael taylor sits down with top professionals in the entertainment industry to discuss their careers, training, advice for young actors, and ways to make theater matter to more people. Guests on Season 3 may include Miki Vale & Yolanda Franklin, Jacole Kitchen & DeAndre Simmons, Tisha Campbell & Dedrick Weathersby, Chester Gregory & Sharrell Lockett and more.

THEATRE CORNER Season 3 Preview

NWB Imaging is a local, Emmy Award-Winning production company producing cinematic content since 2018. ©2023 NWB Imaging, LLC