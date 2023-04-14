Premieres Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

David “Saba” Wisnia never told his wife, children or grandchildren the whole truth about how he survived the Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau. The family knew his singing voice had entertained the guards, and that his musical gift had changed his fate, but David’s grandson Avi Wisnia suspects there is more to his Saba’s story. “How Saba Kept Singing” traces a remarkable journey revealing a touching firsthand account of how David, a Polish Jewish teenager, survived nearly three years in the camp.

The film premieres nationwide in honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom Hashoah).

"The pain and horror of the Holocaust must never be forgotten. HiddenLight Productions is proud to partner with director Sara Taksler and producers Retro Report to bring David Wisnia's remarkable story to the screen," said Hillary Rodham Clinton, executive producer and former U.S. Secretary of State.

“How Saba Kept Singing” illuminates David’s past as he travels with his grandson to Poland to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the camp’s liberation. The story is also brought to life through dynamic animation and David and Avi Wisnia’s music. The film had its world premiere at Hot Docs festival in April 2022.

Music was part of David’s life from an early age when he was a soloist in his synagogue’s choir as a child. He believes his singing voice earned him a more privileged existence in the camp. Music, Avi learns, is also what brings together David and fellow prisoner Helen “Zippi” Spitzer, a musician and artist tasked with creating a scale model of the camp. Zippi’s role allowed her to move freely between the women’s and the men’s camps and enabled her to orchestrate their encounters. David and Zippi promised to find each other if they survived but they lost contact. David and Zippi reunite 70 years later, sharing their account of their unimaginable memories.

“I met the Wisnia family when I was three-years-old," said director, producer and writer Sara Taksler. “Learning more about David and Zippi showed me that, even in the most dire of circumstances, art, music and human connection can spark the will to keep going. Seeing the examples of good people standing up in times of injustice was incredibly uplifting.”

Courtesy of Retro Report / PBS David “Saba” Wisnia in a lighter moment. “My father’s personality is effervescent,” said his son Eric. “He sparkles, which I find amazing considering his life story.” After his family was killed by Nazis, Wisnia was imprisoned at Auschwitz at age 16, and survived by singing for guards. After a daring escape, he was rescued by U.S. Army troops and went on to flourish in America.

“At a time when antisemitic incidents are on the rise, it is more important than ever to document stories from survivors of the Holocaust,” said Kyra Darnton, executive producer of Retro Report. “We’re honored to play a role in sharing David Wisnia’s powerful story.”

Courtesy of Retro Report / PBS With his grandson Avi at the piano, David “Saba” Wisnia performs a song during a concert at the Polin Museum of the History of Polish Jews in Warsaw.

Credits:

A production of Retro Report and HiddenLight Productions in association with Burnt Umber Productions. It is presented on PBS by The WNET Group. Sara Taksler is director, writer and producer. Jackie Soriano is editor and co-producer. Executive producers are Hillary Rodham Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Christopher Buck, Kyra Darnton, Johnny Webb and Siobhan Sinnerton. Co-executive producers are Bill Gerber & Judi Krupp. For The WNET Group: Lesley Norman is executive producer. Stephen Segaller is executive in charge.