Send us your gardening questions!

By Neiko Will / Producer
Published April 18, 2023 at 1:12 PM PDT
A tomato ripens on the vine of a San Diego resident's garden. According to Nan Sterman, springtime is a great time to plant and grow tomatoes in your vegetable garden.
Adam McLane
San Diego's unusually wet winter and spring have brought us emerald-colored hillsides and a super bloom they can see from space! But what does that mean for the home gardener?

How is your garden looking this year? What troubles do you have growing fruits and vegetables? Can't tell the difference between a beneficial bug and a garden-destroying pest? Do you have big garden goals, but not much room?

Nan Sterman has been writing, speaking and teaching about gardening for decades. She is host of the show, "A Growing Passion" and frequently appears on KPBS Midday Edition as our "garden guru". Nan will be back on next week, answering your gardening questions on KPBS Midday Edition.

So, send us your questions! Email us at midday@kpbs.org. Or give us a call at (619) 452-0228 and leave a message.

And don't forget to listen to KPBS Midday Edition on Thursday, April 27!

Living
Neiko Will
Neiko Will is a producer for KPBS Evening Edition and KPBS Roundtable.
