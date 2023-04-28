Premieres Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Sunday, May 7 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

North Atlantic right whales are among the planet’s most critically endangered large ocean mammals. With fewer than 350 remaining as of 2023, they could be extinct within 20 years. But teams of marine biologists and whale rescuers are determined to help save the species. Follow their efforts and get a glimpse into the lives of these giants of the sea and their prospects for survival on NOVA "Saving the Right Whale."

NOVA: Saving the Right Whale: Preview

