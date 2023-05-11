Give Now
Anahita – A Mother’s Journey

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 11, 2023 at 2:37 PM PDT
Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + Encores Wednesday, May 17 at 4 p.m. and Thursday, May 18 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2

A story of courage, resilience and hope.

"Anahita – A Mother’s Journey" tells the story of an Afghan refugee who evacuated Kabul in August 2021 with her five children. The documentary details her harrowing escape from Afghanistan and the beginning of her new life with her family in Minneapolis. Anahita was a police officer in Kabul who fled after being tipped-off that the Taliban was looking for her. Unfortunately, her husband didn’t make it out of Afghanistan.

In this hour-long documentary, Anahita recounts her escape from Afghanistan: getting to the airport, climbing over barbed wire fencing, nearly being shot by the Taliban, and trying to keep her children safely by her side throughout the ordeal.

Anahita - A Mother's Journey

Credits:

Director/Cinematographer/Editor: Martin Montgomery. Producer: David E. Powers: Producer Jawad Wahabzada. Belltower Pictures. Distributed by American Public Television.

