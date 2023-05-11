Give Now
KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Wisteria Candy Cottage, Civil War Hero and Railroad Love Story

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 11, 2023 at 12:20 PM PDT
Host Ken Kramer
Host Ken Kramer

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

On this episode, we drop in for a visit to Wisteria Candy Cottage in San Diego's back country; see the North County home made famous by the Civil war hero who lived there, and hear a railroad love story "About San Diego." Lots more too!

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Episode 46
About the Series:

Ken Kramer reveals hidden mysteries about San Diego. He shares a collection of stories about the history and people of the area we call home. Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories often deal with little known things about our past, and how they relate to places we see every day. Almost every thing, and every place in San Diego has some kind of story behind it.

