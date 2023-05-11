YOUR BRAIN, A NOVA MINISERIES

Premieres Wednesdays, May 17 and May 24, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encores Sundays, May 21 and 28 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

How does your brain create your reality? Are you in control, or is your brain controlling you? Discover the surprising answers based on the latest research in this eye-opening journey into the human brain with neuroscientist Heather Berlin. Your brain – for centuries a black box – is slowly giving up its secrets to modern neuroscience, shedding light on big questions that go to the very heart of who you are.

EPISODE GUIDE:

YOUR BRAIN "Your Perception Deception" Premieres Wednesday, May 17 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore May 21 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Is what you see real? Join neuroscientist Heather Berlin on a quest to understand how your brain shapes your reality, and why you can’t always trust what you perceive. In the first hour of this two-part series, learn what the latest research shows about how your brain processes and shapes the world around you, and discover the surprising tricks and shortcuts your brain takes to help you survive.

Your Brain: Perception Deception Preview

YOUR BRAIN "Who's In Control?" Premieres Wednesday, May 24 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, May 28 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Are you in control, or is your brain controlling you? Dive into the latest research on the subconscious with neuroscientist Heather Berlin. Sleepwalking, anesthesia, game theory, and more reveal surprising insights in this eye-opening journey to discover what’s really driving the decisions you make.

Your Brain: Who's in Control? Preview

Watch On Your Schedule:

Episodes of NOVA are available to stream on demand with the PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, connect with your local station, and more — anywhere you watch.

Join The Conversation:

NOVA is on Facebook / Instagram

Heather Berlin is on Instagram