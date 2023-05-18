GREAT PERFORMANCES: Richard III

Premieres Friday, May 19, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2

As part of its annual “Broadway’s Best” lineup, GREAT PERFORMANCES raises the curtain this spring on The Public Theater’s Free Shakespeare in the Park production of “Richard III.” Starring Danai Gurira (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “The Walking Dead”) in the title role with Tony Award winner Ali Stroker (“Oklahoma!”) as Anne, Tony Award nominee Robert O’Hara (Broadway’s “Slave Play”) directs this Shakespearean tragedy spotlighting one of The Bard’s most indelible villains as part of GREAT PERFORMANCES’ 50th anniversary season.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Highlights from Richard III

Guided by his lust for power and the throne, Danai Gurira gives a performance that The New York Times called “unflaggingly energetic” and “vocally thrilling.”

Richard III uses his words and dark charm to conceal his dismantling of government and justice by manipulating, kidnapping and killing all who stand between him and the throne. The energetic production features the use of American Sign Language, a revolving set and dance sequences.

Creating an Inclusive Richard III

Recorded live in July 2022 from Central Park’s outdoor Delacorte Theater, the cast also includes Maleni Chaitoo (Ensemble), Wyatt Cirbus (Prince of Wales), Thomas DellaMonica (Understudy Ensemble), Sanjit De Silva (Buckingham), Sam Duncan (Duke of York), Thaddeus S. Fitzpatrick (Ensemble), Skyler Gallun (Ensemble), Sarah Nina Hayon (Ensemble), Monique Holt (Duchess of York), Matthew August Jeffers (Ensemble), Matt Monaco (Ensemble), Gregg Mozgala (King Edward IV/Richmond (King Henry VII)), Joe Mucciolo (Ensemble), Paul Niebanck (George), Xavier Pacheco (Ensemble), Marcus Raye Pérez (Ensemble), Grace Porter (Ensemble), Michael Potts (Lord Stanley), Ariel Shafir (Lord Hastings), Heather Alicia Simms (Queen Elizabeth), N'yomi Stewart (Ensemble), Sharon Washington (Queen Margaret) and Daniel J. Watts (Catesby Ratcliffe).

Courtesy of Joe Sinnott / PBS Monique Holt and Ali Stroker in GREAT PERFORMANCES "Richard III" The Delacorte Theater, Central Park, July 9, 2022

Watch On Your Schedule:

GREAT PERFORMANCES is available for streaming concurrent with broadcast on PBS.org and the PBS App, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

Credits:

A production of The WNET Group in association with The Public Theater. Directed by Robert O’Hara, produced by Mitch Owgang and directed for television by David Horn. For GREAT PERFORMANCES, Bill O’Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer.