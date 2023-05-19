Premieres Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

"Unconditional: Healing Hidden Wounds" is a revealing documentary about the home healthcare crises of mental wellness. Mental health issues and questions of emotional wellness challenge some 50 million family caregivers each year, and often they do not know it. Filmed over seven years, the cinema verite film follows three very different families as they discover the impacts, stresses and rewards of caregiving for their loved ones living with disabilities.

Director/Producer: Richard Lui. Producer: Alex Lo. Executive Producers: Maria Shriver and Laurie Hernandez.