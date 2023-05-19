Give Now
Unconditional: Healing Hidden Wounds

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 19, 2023 at 1:55 PM PDT
Premieres Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

"Unconditional: Healing Hidden Wounds" is a revealing documentary about the home healthcare crises of mental wellness. Mental health issues and questions of emotional wellness challenge some 50 million family caregivers each year, and often they do not know it. Filmed over seven years, the cinema verite film follows three very different families as they discover the impacts, stresses and rewards of caregiving for their loved ones living with disabilities.

Unconditional: Healing Hidden Wounds
Credits:

Director/Producer: Richard Lui. Producer: Alex Lo. Executive Producers: Maria Shriver and Laurie Hernandez.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
