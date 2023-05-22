GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Keeping America Moving

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

A 2022 report found that 43,000 U.S. bridges are "structurally deficient." U.S. infrastructure is in dire need of updating, and for the first time in a generation, the government may be able to do something about it. U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, joins the show. And later, fans in the U.S. and Ukraine celebrate Eurovision 2023.

Listen: In this episode of the GZERO World podcast, we’re bridging America’s divides, and we mean that literally. It’s infrastructure week on GZERO World, and Ian Bremmer is talking to Mr. Infrastructure himself: US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. They discuss the state of America’s roads, bridges, and tunnels, as well as the landmark legislation meant to upgrade them all. They also talk about how major technological advances in electric vehicles and industrial shipping are poised to change the ways we move, and the things we ship. Oh, and they talk 2024 and why the Secretary recently changed his permanent address to that swing state, Michigan.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.

