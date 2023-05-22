GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Keeping America Moving
Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App
A 2022 report found that 43,000 U.S. bridges are "structurally deficient." U.S. infrastructure is in dire need of updating, and for the first time in a generation, the government may be able to do something about it. U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, joins the show. And later, fans in the U.S. and Ukraine celebrate Eurovision 2023.
GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.
Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television