Thursday, June 1, 2023

The world has a massive debt problem. Economic growth has slowed, but global debt is skyrocketing. Right now, 60% of low-income countries are in debt distress or dangerously close to it. In his final interview as President of the World Bank Group, David Malpass explains what this crisis means for the world and whether we can fix it before it’s too late.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Ready, Debt, Go

Listen: In his final interview as World Bank president, David Malpass sits down with Ian Bremmer on the GZERO World podcast to discuss all things debt. No, not your credit card or mortgage payments, but the sovereign debt that governments use to pay their bills. Global debt has ballooned to an eye-watering $300 trillion due to decades of low interest that made borrowing money extremely cheap, followed by runaway inflation driven by the pandemic and war in Ukraine. This dynamic has forced a lot of nations––particularly the poorest––to borrow more money than it can pay back.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.

