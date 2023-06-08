Give Now
FRONTLINE: America's Dangerous Trucks

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 8, 2023 at 3:06 PM PDT
FRONTLINE and ProPublica investigate safety measures in the trucking industry.
J Adam Giese
/
PBS
Premieres Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Thursday, June 15 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

FRONTLINE and ProPublica investigate deadly truck accidents and the fight over measures that could save thousands of lives. As deaths rise, the documentary examines decades of legal maneuvering, political influence, lax regulation and industry opposition.

FRONTLINE: America's Dangerous Trucks - Preview
Credits: Directed by Gabrielle Schonder. Produced by A.C. Thompson and Karim Hajj.

