On this episode, we take a horse ride through the La Mission area between Rosarito and Ensenada. We get to see trees and beach on this scenic adventure, and end things up with some tacos and drinks.

CROSSING SOUTH: Horses by Jose & Mariscos el Cata

Next we head out a bit off the beaten path to a restaurant called Mariscos el Cata. This place really goes all out of some of their photogenic headline dishes.

Centurian 5 / Centurian 5 Host Jorge Meraz (second from left) hangs out with the team from Mariscos el Cata after enjoying lots of great food.

Centurian 5 / Centurian 5 Host Jorge Meraz enjoys the Marisco el Cata shrimp cocktail.

About Season 12: 13 new episodes!

Coming to KPBS in April 2023, CROSSING SOUTH, now in its 12th season, continues to explore Tijuana and Northern Baja California. Bilingual travel companion and host Jorge Meraz takes you on a journey and demystifies the area. Get to know the people, vernacular, foods, customs and places frequented by the locals.

Season 12 will include trips to Tijuana’s bustling factory industry, over-the-top crepe cakes, a visit to a homeless shelter, a thriving STAR WARS fan club, a gastro-cinema, salsa dancing lessons, Japanese waffles, an arm wrestling club, and a tour of the art headquarters of Mexico. There's a lot to learn and fun to have right next door on CROSSING SOUTH.

CROSSING SOUTH: Season 12 Preview

