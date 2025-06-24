Give Now
Public Safety

Evacuation orders issued for Ariane Fire in Clairemont

By Leslie Gonzalez / Web Producer
Published June 24, 2025 at 6:10 PM PDT
Updated June 24, 2025 at 6:20 PM PDT
Smoke is seen in a Clairemont canyon through UC San Diego's AlertCalifornia camera on June 24, 2025.
AlertCalifornia, UC San Diego
Smoke is seen in a Clairemont canyon through UC San Diego's AlertCalifornia camera on June 24, 2025.

A brush fire broke out Tuesday evening in the Clairemont neighborhood of San Diego. The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department received the call around 5:04 p.m., with the first units arriving on scene at 5:11 p.m.

The fire, burning in a canyon near 5221 Mount Ariane Terrace, was spreading rapidly toward nearby structures, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The 'Ariene Fire'

The blaze, officially named the Ariane Fire, has already scorched at least 5 acres, according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue and Lifeguards spokesperson. Initially reported at 2 acres with a rapid rate of spread, the fire has grown quickly due to dry brush in the canyon and proximity to structures. Aerial firefighting support is en route, and ground strike teams are actively working to contain the flames.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Evacuation warnings

Evacuation orders have been issued for homes along the 3400 block of Cowley Way, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. A temporary evacuation point has been established at the Target parking lot at 5680 Balboa Avenue.

What to pack in an emergency kit:

  • A 3-day supply of non-perishable food & 3 gallons of water per person
  • A map with at least 2 evacuation routes
  • Necessary prescriptions or medications
  • A change of clothes & extra eyeglasses/contact lenses
  • Extra car keys, credit cards, cash, or traveler’s checks
  • A first aid kit & sanitation supplies
  • A flashlight & battery-powered radio with extra batteries
  • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Pet food & water

Always have sturdy shoes and a flashlight near your bed, ready for sudden night evacuations.

If time allows, consider adding:

  • Valuables that are easy to carry
  • Family photos and irreplaceable items
  • Personal computer data on hard drives and disks
  • Chargers for cell phones and laptops

Source: CalFire

