Evacuation orders issued for Ariane Fire in Clairemont

A brush fire broke out Tuesday evening in the Clairemont neighborhood of San Diego. The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department received the call around 5:04 p.m., with the first units arriving on scene at 5:11 p.m .

The fire, burning in a canyon near 5221 Mount Ariane Terrace, was spreading rapidly toward nearby structures, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Multiple SDFD are currently on scene of a 5 acre vegetation fire in West Clairemont Mesa with a slow rate of spread. Evacuation orders have been issued for homes along 3400 Cowley Way. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/SoA9vlHsuV — SDFD (@SDFD) June 25, 2025

The 'Ariene Fire'

The blaze, officially named the Ariane Fire , has already scorched at least 5 acres , according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue and Lifeguards spokesperson. Initially reported at 2 acres with a rapid rate of spread, the fire has grown quickly due to dry brush in the canyon and proximity to structures. Aerial firefighting support is en route, and ground strike teams are actively working to contain the flames.

There have been no reports of injuries.



Evacuation warnings

Evacuation orders have been issued for homes along the 3400 block of Cowley Way, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. A temporary evacuation point has been established at the Target parking lot at 5680 Balboa Avenue .