Stream for free on Black Public Media’s YouTube Channel starting Monday, June 19 in honor of Juneteenth!

Based on a true story and directed by Quincy Ledbetter, "The Black Disquisition" features acclaimed actors Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (THE CHI; "Farewell Amor"; THE LINCOLN LAWYER) and Zainab Jah ("Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"; HOMELAND; "Farewell Amor") as parents of a young boy who seeks to reject his Blackness after being traumatized by an earlier event. As his parents sit him down to speak with him about the world we live in, he and the audience are taken on a journey through the struggle for freedom by Black Americans.

Incorporating historical footage and rotoscope animation, a technique that allows artists to create drawings over live action performances, the film presents a quiet and moving examination of the often life-long impact of seemingly brief moments.

Black Public Media, AfroPoP, Quincy Ledbetter / BPM "The Black Disquisition" artwork

The film won Best Director at the Seattle Black Film Festival 2022 and Best Animated Short at the DC Black Film Festival 2021.

For more on AfroPoP Digital Shorts and BPM, visit blackpublicmedia.org. For 15 years, AFROPOP: THE ULTIMATE CULTURAL EXCHANGE has featured contemporary stories reflecting the spirit, ingenuity and resilience found among people of the African diaspora.

