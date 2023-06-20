For The Love of Friends
Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App
Set against the lead-up to a stage play based on the same story, "For the love of friends" is a documentary that blends performance rehearsal clips with interview and archival footage to highlight the remarkable life and work of activist Brent Nicholson Earle. At the height of the AIDS epidemic, Brent refused to watch his friends suffer due to government inaction and public ignorance about the disease.
His audacious response in 1986 was to embark on a 10, 000-mile run around the perimeter of the United States to draw attention to the plight of AIDS patients. He performed this remarkable feat amid public backlash, a homophobic media blackout, his own health challenges, and an inconvenient lack of any long-distance training. After enduring blisters, exhaustion, ignorance and fear, he returns home to his own HIV diagnosis. Though the run finishes, Brent's activism never stops.
Watch On Your Schedule:
"For The Love of Friends" is available to stream for a limited time with the PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, connect with your local station, and more — anywhere you watch.
Distributed by American Public TV
Written by
Cara Consilvio and Brent Nicholson Earle
Directed by
Cara Consilvio
Music Director & PianistGordon Schermer
Produced by
Cara ConsilvioAlex Charner
Executive Produced by
Barbara MartínezDavid Charner