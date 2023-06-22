Give Now
A Capitol Fourth 2023

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 22, 2023 at 9:58 AM PDT
A Capitol Fourth
Courtesy of Capitol Concerts
/
PBS
A Capitol Fourth

Premieres Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 8 p.m. + Encore at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Steam live on YouTube

This July 4th, "A Capitol Fourth" welcomes iconic actor and television host Alfonso Ribeiro to lead the 43rd annual edition of America’s national Independence Day celebration on PBS. Broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. The top-rated, award-winning program puts viewers front and center for America’s biggest birthday party with the greatest display of fireworks in the U.S.A. lighting up our nation’s iconic skyline captured by twenty cameras positioned around the city.

2023 A Capitol Fourth: Preview
“Hosting this year's A CAPITOL FOURTH is truly an honor,” said Ribeiro. “The 4th of July is America's birthday and it means a lot to me to be able to celebrate along with my family at our nation's Capitol! So many great performers have appeared over the show's 43 years. I’m honored and excited that I get to carry on the tradition this year as your host."

Alfonso Ribeiro
ABC/Sebastian Kim. © 2022 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc.
/
American Broadcasting Companies,
Alfonso Ribeiro

Ribeiro will lead an all-star cast in a patriotic extravaganza of all-live musical performances by top stars from pop, country, R&B, classical and Broadway featuring the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of premier pops conductor Jack Everly.

Chicago
Courtesy of Nick Spanos
/
PBS
Chicago
Boyz II Men
Courtesy of Capitol Concerts
/
PBS
Boyz II Men
A CAPITOL FOURTH will also feature:

The Broadway cast of "A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical" featuring Will Swenson and Robyn Hurder.
Courtesy of Capitol Concerts
/
PBS
The Broadway cast of "A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical" featuring Will Swenson and Robyn Hurder.

The evening will also include:

  • Fun for kids of all ages with Elmo and Cookie Monster from SESAME STREET and host Alfonso Ribeiro to celebrate America’s birthday.
  • A special tribute to our men and women in uniform and their families with a musical performance dedicated to their service and sacrifice by world-renowned five-time Grammy Award-winning soprano superstar Renée Fleming.
  • From the International Space Station orbiting Earth, NASA astronauts Frank Rubio, Steve Bowen and Woody Hoburg will share a special Independence Day message with the nation.
  • Acclaimed actress and singer Adrienne Warren, who received a Tony Award for her portrayal of Tina Turner in the Broadway musical “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” will pay tribute to the legendary Queen of Rock n’ Roll.
  • Capping off the festivities will be a patriotic musical medley featuring The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” during the spectacular fireworks display, an annual audience favorite. The musical finale will be accompanied by live cannon fire provided by the United States Army Presidential Salute Battery, an "A Capitol Fourth" tradition.
Adrienne Warren
Courtesy of Capitol Concerts
/
PBS
Adrienne Warren

Watch On Your Schedule:

"A Capitol Fourth" airs on KPBS Tuesday, July 4, 2023 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. (with an encore at 9:30 p.m.), as well as to our troops serving around the world on the American Forces Network. The program can also be heard in stereo over NPR member stations nationwide and will be streaming at www.pbs.org/acapitol-fourth and YouTube and available to stream on demand for a limited time only, July 4 to July 18, 2023.

Maddie and Tae
Courtesy of Jamilyn Fehr
/
PBS
Maddie and Tae
Charles Esten
Jamilyn Fehr
/
PBS
Charles Esten

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
