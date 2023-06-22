A Capitol Fourth 2023

Premieres Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 8 p.m. + Encore at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Steam live on YouTube

This July 4th, "A Capitol Fourth" welcomes iconic actor and television host Alfonso Ribeiro to lead the 43rd annual edition of America’s national Independence Day celebration on PBS. Broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. The top-rated, award-winning program puts viewers front and center for America’s biggest birthday party with the greatest display of fireworks in the U.S.A. lighting up our nation’s iconic skyline captured by twenty cameras positioned around the city.

2023 A Capitol Fourth: Preview

“Hosting this year's A CAPITOL FOURTH is truly an honor,” said Ribeiro. “The 4th of July is America's birthday and it means a lot to me to be able to celebrate along with my family at our nation's Capitol! So many great performers have appeared over the show's 43 years. I’m honored and excited that I get to carry on the tradition this year as your host."

Ribeiro will lead an all-star cast in a patriotic extravaganza of all-live musical performances by top stars from pop, country, R&B, classical and Broadway featuring the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of premier pops conductor Jack Everly.

A CAPITOL FOURTH will also feature:



The evening will also include:



Watch On Your Schedule:

"A Capitol Fourth" airs on KPBS Tuesday, July 4, 2023 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. (with an encore at 9:30 p.m.), as well as to our troops serving around the world on the American Forces Network. The program can also be heard in stereo over NPR member stations nationwide and will be streaming at www.pbs.org/acapitol-fourth and YouTube and available to stream on demand for a limited time only, July 4 to July 18, 2023.

