By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 22, 2023 at 11:32 AM PDT
Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App

In 85 minutes, "RUST" presents the history of Rust Belt poverty, detailing industrialization and de-industrialization and also racism and mass incarceration, using the city of Newark, New Jersey as microcosm. It explores solutions to inner city inter-generational poverty through the voices of scholars, economists, physicians, activists, and the community.

RUST: Trailer
"RUST" is the third documentary in Marylou and Jerome Bongiorno's 3Rs Trilogy on Urban America, following the success of critically acclaimed, award-winning, national PBS broadcast "Revolution '67" on riots/rebellions of the 1960s and "The Rule" on urban school reform.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
