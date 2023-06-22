Rust
Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with the PBS App
In 85 minutes, "RUST" presents the history of Rust Belt poverty, detailing industrialization and de-industrialization and also racism and mass incarceration, using the city of Newark, New Jersey as microcosm. It explores solutions to inner city inter-generational poverty through the voices of scholars, economists, physicians, activists, and the community.
"RUST" is the third documentary in Marylou and Jerome Bongiorno's 3Rs Trilogy on Urban America, following the success of critically acclaimed, award-winning, national PBS broadcast "Revolution '67" on riots/rebellions of the 1960s and "The Rule" on urban school reform.
Watch On Your Schedule:
The film is available to stream on demand for a limited time with the PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, connect with your local station, and more — anywhere you watch.