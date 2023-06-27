CROSSING SOUTH: Fauna Restaurant

Premieres Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. o KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Saturday, July 1 at 3:30 p.m. and Monday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

On this episode we get to visit Fauna, a restaurant in Ensenada wine country. Chef David Castro has a focus on food like an olympian has focus on winning a gold medal. This innovator is the chef of chefs, the innovator of the Valle. Other chefs point to him as the main man, the flavor-smith. We get to meet him in person and tour his amazing restaurants. And not only the food, the experience, the location, the whole package deal. Host Jorge enjoys the personal tour of the location as well as every last plate of this multi-course meal.

Centurion 5 / Centurion 5 Host Jorge Meraz (right) hangs out with with Chef David Castro from Fauna restaurant and Bruma winery in Valle de Guadalupe.

About Season 12: 13 new episodes!

Coming to KPBS in April 2023, CROSSING SOUTH, now in its 12th season, continues to explore Tijuana and Northern Baja California. Bilingual travel companion and host Jorge Meraz takes you on a journey and demystifies the area. Get to know the people, vernacular, foods, customs and places frequented by the locals. Season 12 will include trips to Tijuana’s bustling factory industry, over-the-top crepe cakes, a visit to a homeless shelter, a thriving STAR WARS fan club, a gastro-cinema, salsa dancing lessons, Japanese waffles, an arm wrestling club, and a tour of the art headquarters of Mexico. There's a lot to learn and fun to have right next door on CROSSING SOUTH.

CROSSING SOUTH: Season 12 Preview

