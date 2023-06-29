Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 5 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

Georgia Senator and Atlanta pastor Raphael Warnock joins Killer Mike for a conversation about his first two years in the U.S. Senate and plans for the future.

LOVE & RESPECT WITH KILLER MIKE: Sen. Raphael Warnock

LOVE & RESPECT WITH KILLER MIKE is a weekly interview program featuring respectful, straight talk with an eclectic mix of guests equally passionate about today’s issues. Guests may be famous, infamous, or not-yet-famous — politicians, performers, authors, civic leaders, industry titans, and more — but all take part in the type of intriguing conversation only Killer Mike can conduct. Killer Mike is on Instagram

