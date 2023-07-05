D.I. RAY (New Series Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, July 9 - 30, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

When D.I. Rachita Ray, a British-Asian policewoman new to homicide is assigned to investigate the suspected honor killing of a young Muslim man, she quickly realizes the suspects can’t be guilty. The evidence against the two brothers from a British Hindu family is flimsy at best. Her attempts at conveying this to her superiors and her colleagues fall on deaf ears, hidden biases, and a keenness to wrap the case up. That is until her probing leads the team to a much more sinister crime.

D.I. RAY: Preview

In this four-part drama, D.I. Ray goes on a journey that sees her uncover a complex web of deceit within organized crime, while laying bare the wounds deep within herself that she’s spent a lifetime ignoring. Wounds that are born from a desperate desire to fit in, despite not looking the part.

Courtesy of © HTM (DI RAY) Ltd. 2022 MAANUV THIARA as PS Tony Khatri in DI RAY Episode 2

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1 premieres Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - D.I. Rachita Ray is promoted to Homicide but realizes instantly she is there to 'tick a box' and that the so called 'culturally specific homicide' she is assigned to, is anything but.

Courtesy of © HTM (DI RAY) Ltd. 2022 STEVE ORAM as DS Clive Bottomley and JESSICA TEMPLE as DC Carly Lake in DI RAY Episode 1.

Episode 2 premieres Sunday, July 16 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - D.I. Ray and the team race to track down Anjuli Kapoor, making more than one grim discovery in the process. This is no honor crime.

D.I. RAY: Episode 2 Preview

Episode 3 premieres Sunday, July 23 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - The body count continues to rise as D.I. Ray and the team uncover more evidence suggesting they are dealing with highly dangerous organized criminals.

D.I. RAY: Episode 3 Preview

Episode 4 premieres Sunday, July 30 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - D.I. Ray makes a shocking discovery which has a huge impact on both her investigation and her personal life.

D.I. RAY Episode 4 Preview

Watch On Your Schedule:

This series is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App.