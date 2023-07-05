Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

D.I. RAY (New Series Premiere)

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 5, 2023 at 1:42 PM PDT
PARMINDER NAGRA as DI Rachita Ray, MAANUV THIARA as PS Tony Khatri, and STEVE ORAM as DS Clive Bottomley in DI RAY episode 1.
Courtesy of © HTM (DI RAY) Ltd. 2022
PARMINDER NAGRA as DI Rachita Ray, MAANUV THIARA as PS Tony Khatri, and STEVE ORAM as DS Clive Bottomley in DI RAY episode 1.

Premieres Sundays, July 9 - 30, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

When D.I. Rachita Ray, a British-Asian policewoman new to homicide is assigned to investigate the suspected honor killing of a young Muslim man, she quickly realizes the suspects can’t be guilty. The evidence against the two brothers from a British Hindu family is flimsy at best. Her attempts at conveying this to her superiors and her colleagues fall on deaf ears, hidden biases, and a keenness to wrap the case up. That is until her probing leads the team to a much more sinister crime.

D.I. RAY: Preview
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

In this four-part drama, D.I. Ray goes on a journey that sees her uncover a complex web of deceit within organized crime, while laying bare the wounds deep within herself that she’s spent a lifetime ignoring. Wounds that are born from a desperate desire to fit in, despite not looking the part.

MAANUV THIARA as PS Tony Khatri in DI RAY Episode 2
Courtesy of © HTM (DI RAY) Ltd. 2022
MAANUV THIARA as PS Tony Khatri in DI RAY Episode 2

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1 premieres Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - D.I. Rachita Ray is promoted to Homicide but realizes instantly she is there to 'tick a box' and that the so called 'culturally specific homicide' she is assigned to, is anything but.

STEVE ORAM as DS Clive Bottomley and JESSICA TEMPLE as DC Carly Lake in DI RAY Episode 1.
Courtesy of © HTM (DI RAY) Ltd. 2022
STEVE ORAM as DS Clive Bottomley and JESSICA TEMPLE as DC Carly Lake in DI RAY Episode 1.
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Episode 2 premieres Sunday, July 16 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - D.I. Ray and the team race to track down Anjuli Kapoor, making more than one grim discovery in the process. This is no honor crime.

D.I. RAY: Episode 2 Preview

Episode 3 premieres Sunday, July 23 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - The body count continues to rise as D.I. Ray and the team uncover more evidence suggesting they are dealing with highly dangerous organized criminals.

D.I. RAY: Episode 3 Preview

Episode 4 premieres Sunday, July 30 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - D.I. Ray makes a shocking discovery which has a huge impact on both her investigation and her personal life.

D.I. RAY Episode 4 Preview

Watch On Your Schedule:

This series is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News