Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Daniel O'donnell from Castlebar, Ireland

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM PDT
The beloved Irish balladeer Daniel O’Donnell.
Courtesy of Big Mountain Productions
The beloved Irish balladeer Daniel O’Donnell.

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday, July 9 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Join the beloved balladeer for a heartwarming concert from the T.F. Royal Theatre in Ireland. Daniel O’Donnell, one of Ireland’s most popular folk singers, offers an Irish-country rendering of easy-listening tunes and inspirational favorites.

Daniel O'Donnell From Castlebar Ireland
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

This show is available to stream on demand with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News