Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport + Encore Sunday, July 9 at 6:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Join the beloved balladeer for a heartwarming concert from the T.F. Royal Theatre in Ireland. Daniel O’Donnell, one of Ireland’s most popular folk singers, offers an Irish-country rendering of easy-listening tunes and inspirational favorites.

Daniel O'Donnell From Castlebar Ireland

This show is available to stream on demand with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App.