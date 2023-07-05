GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: The View from Moscow
Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App
After more than a year of grueling warfare, GZERO World takes a look at Putin’s goals heading into the Ukrainian counteroffensive. Is there any hope for resolution in a war the Kremlin sees as an existential battle with NATO for the future of Russia? Ian Bremmer sits down with Dmitri Trenin, former director, Carnegie Moscow Center, for the Russian perspective of the war to better understand possible outcomes and paths to compromise.
GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.
Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available on demand
With the PBS App, stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, connect with your local station, and more — anywhere you watch.
Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television