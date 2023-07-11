Give Now
CROSSING SOUTH: Rondo Winery & World Congress

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 11, 2023 at 4:21 PM PDT
Host Jorge Meraz does some wine tasting at an international wine event held in the Baja Center.
Centurion 5
Premieres Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encores Saturday, July 15 at 3:30 p.m. on KPBS TV and Monday, July 17 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

On this episode, we check out a nice little winery called Rondo, where part of the experience is tasting wine and chocolate with a blindfold on. We also get a short tour of a little ranch bed and breakfast next door. Lastly we visit, what they say, is the most important wine event worldwide. It just so happens that this year, it is held in Baja California, and we are here to experience it!

Host Jorge Meraz talks with the staff in the UABC university booth at an international wine event at the Baja Center.
Centurion 5
About Season 12: 13 new episodes!

Coming to KPBS in April 2023, CROSSING SOUTH, now in its 12th season, continues to explore Tijuana and Northern Baja California. Bilingual travel companion and host Jorge Meraz takes you on a journey and demystifies the area. Get to know the people, vernacular, foods, customs and places frequented by the locals. Season 12 will include trips to Tijuana’s bustling factory industry, over-the-top crepe cakes, a visit to a homeless shelter, a thriving STAR WARS fan club, a gastro-cinema, salsa dancing lessons, Japanese waffles, an arm wrestling club, and a tour of the art headquarters of Mexico. There's a lot to learn and fun to have right next door on CROSSING SOUTH.

CROSSING SOUTH: Season 12 Preview

Watch On Your Schedule: With the PBS App, stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, connect with your local station, and more — anywhere you watch.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
